Tech is hitting the brakes on hiring even as other industries keep adding jobs

Inflation and other macro factors

Trends in the tech sector can be difficult to track in labor data due to the very different business models within the industry, from warehousing at Amazon to advertising at Facebook. But looking at the information sector reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Veneta Dimitrova, senior U.S. economist at Ned Davis Research, said, "There doesn't seem to be any leading tendency from that industry for overall employment growth." That said, inflation may be a factor in tech hiring, just as it's hitting other sectors of the economy. Terry Kramer, an adjunct professor at the UCLA school of management, said a company like Amazon is a bellwether. "Inflation is at 8%, economic growth is now starting to slow, people are just not buying as much," Kramer said. "And so that, to me, is the Amazon story more, where on e-commerce, their core platform, people are just being more cautious about what they buy. Because on a inflation-adjusted basis, there's less dollars available to be spent by consumers." For a company like Amazon, inflation means the firm's costs will rise. "If the consumption of their products and services are not going up as well, as high, that could eat into their margins," explained Agron Nicaj, associate economist at The Conference Board. "So they're forced to slow down their growth." But slowdowns at other companies may be more specific to their businesses. For instance, Kramer attributed Meta's hiring freeze in part to Apple's iPhone privacy changes, which hurt Meta's ability to target ads.

Post-pandemic snapback

The tech sector was one of the biggest beneficiaries of behavioral shifts at the height of the pandemic. As offices shut down and people spent more time at home, investors flocked to so-called stay-at-home stocks such as Peloton, Zoom and Netflix. As people are returning to the office, traveling and eating out, many of these businesses have had to readjust. "When the pandemic struck, it was basically a preference shock," said Daniil Manaenkov, an economic forecaster at the University of Michigan. As those preferences shifted, he added, the government stepped in to help businesses where demand suddenly hit the wall. Now, the cycle is reversing, but without the government help. "Now that we are going through the reverse shock, there is no help from the government, but it's still a preference shock," Manaenkov said. "So it has the potential to be somewhat painful for the sector that benefited from the pandemic. But also for people who were employed there because they're not going to get generous unemployment." If layoffs in the tech sector become more common, that could have effects across the broader economy, Manaenkov said. Without government stimulus, laid-off tech workers may cut back on their discretionary spending, which could contribute to a wider market slowdown. But some bigger tech companies have actually expanded their hiring to different parts of the country, which could indicate they too are still feeling the impacts of the tight market for talent, Nicaj said. Zooming out to the broader economy, job security for workers appears to be pretty stable for now. "It's probably the safest time to keep your job right now because the labor market is so tight," said Nicaj.

VC portfolio rebalancing

Hiring slowdowns among venture-backed start-ups could be a result of the so-called "denominator effect," according to Mark Peter Davis, managing partner at New York-based investment firm and incubator Interplay. It starts with large institutional investors that hold a mix of assets, including public stocks and venture capital. If the value of publicly traded stocks declines significantly, suddenly those investors will find themselves with a relatively larger percentage of their portfolio in venture capital and have to rebalance by curbing new investments in VC. As a result, institutional investors may begin pulling back on venture capital funding to rebalance their portfolios. That can ripple through the start-up funding landscape, forcing companies to reduce their cash burns — in some cases, that means layoffs. Martin Pichinson is the co-president of Sherwood Partners, a Silicon Valley firm that helps restructure or wind down start-ups. He said his business has remained pretty consistent after a briefly slower period spanning parts of 2020 and 2021. He attributes that slower time to the proliferation of government Paycheck Protection Program loans that essentially gave some small businesses extra runway. But since then, he's seen business tick up again. He said the consistency of his business is largely due to the venture capital model, which hinges on making big bets, anticipating many will ultimately fail. That's especially true now that IPOs have stalled, making it more difficult for start-ups to exit and give investors a return on their money.

From hypergrowth to efficient growth