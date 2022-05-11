Cushman & Wakefield appeals subpoenas order in Trump Organization probe by New York attorney general

The entrance to Trump Tower on 5th Avenue is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 19, 2021.

Commercial real-estate services giant Cushman & Wakefield on Wednesday appealed a judge's order that it comply with subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general's office seeking documents related to its appraisals of properties owned by former President Donald Trump's company.

Cushman & Wakefield argued that complying with the subpoena for tens of thousands of pages of documents would compromise the confidential information of nearly 1,000 of its clients who have no connection to the Trump Organization, or the properties being eyed by Attorney General Letitia James in her civil investigation of Trump.

Cushman also submitted in a court filing an affidavit from an independent valuation consultant who wrote that the documents sought by James' office "will not provide a reliable basis to evaluate or critique appraisals" of Trump properties that are already in the AG's possession.

"While we are filing this appeal out of an obligation to protect the privacy of our clients and preserve the integrity our client relationships, we wish to continue working with the Office of the Attorney General and hope for a swift and successful conclusion to the investigation," the company said in a statement.

And the company said, "Cushman's appraisers did nothing wrong, and Cushman stands behind its appraisers and their appraisals."

James is investigating the Trump Organization over claims that the company illegally manipulated the stated valuations of real estate assets to obtain more favorable financial terms in loans, insurance policies and taxes related to those properties.

Last month, the AG's office said Cushman had refused to comply with subpoenas for information related to its appraisals of three Trump-owned properties — the Seven Springs Estate, Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles, and 40 Wall Street — "and information about Cushman's larger business relationship with the Trump Organization."

James's office said that evidence shows the Trump Organization submitted "fraudulent or misleading information valuations of conservation easements to the Internal Revenue Service" related to the first two of those properties.

And the office said that Cushman had issued three appraisals to Capital One Bank related to 40 Wall Street in Manhattan that valued that property at between $200 million and $220 million from 2010 through 2012, before issuing an appraisal to Ladder Capital Finance LLC in 2015 that valued the same building at $550 million.