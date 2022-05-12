China won't have a 'normal' economy without tackling Covid first, senior Chinese official says

Shanghai and Beijing have retained, if not tightened, many Covid-related restrictions on business and travel. In this picture, workers disinfect a residential community on May 11, 2022, in Beijing, China.

BEIJING — Getting the pandemic under control is a prerequisite for a "normal" functioning economy, a senior Chinese official said Thursday.

The official's comments reflect Beijing's emphasis on its zero-Covid control policy — officially characterized as "dynamic" to indicate some flexibility — even as lockdowns to control the latest outbreak have hit businesses across the country. Investment banks have cut their forecasts for China's GDP growth this year as a result.

Containing the virus, stabilizing the economy and keeping the country's development secure must all be carried out together — without just targeting one aspect, Han Wenxiu, deputy director at the Chinese Communist Party's central committee office for financial and economic affairs, said at a press conference Thursday.

"The pandemic is a 'stumbling block' for economic and social development," Han said in Chinese, translated by CNBC.

"It is necessary to effectively prevent and control the pandemic with scientific precision," he said, adding that will create a "fundamental prerequisite" for the economy as well as society to operate normally.