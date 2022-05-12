Finland and Sweden joining NATO will help deter Russia, says security analyst

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, here seen addressing a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, Finland, on Wednesday, signed a security pact with Finland just ahead of the European nation's decision on whether to apply for NATO membership.

A decision by Finland and Sweden to join NATO will improve deterrence against Russia in northern Europe and add to the U.S.-led military alliance's security, one analyst from Atlantic Council told CNBC on Thursday.

Her comments came right before Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced their country should apply to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization "without delay."

"NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance," they said in a joint statement.

A similar announcement from Sweden is expected later this week.

"Sweden and Finland joining NATO will increase deterrence in the region because of the assets they will provide the alliance. And [because of] the ability to plan for Northern Europe's security in a comprehensive manner," said the Atlantic Council's Northern Europe director Anna Weislander.

Membership of the political and military alliance will be a historic decision for Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia. The Nordic nation adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviet Union in World War Two. Sweden, too, has not been part of any military alliances for more than 200 years.

Weislander said both the countries were well prepared to meet the oft-repeated political and military threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin who opposes their membership.