Rivian is recalling about 500 of its electric pickups for a child-safety defect

Rivian Automotive is recalling some of its electric pickups because of an airbag defect that could injure a child in a crash, according to a letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, dated Wednesday.

A total of 502 R1Ts are affected, about 10% of Rivian's total vehicle production to date.

New vehicles sold in the U.S. are required to have a system that deactivates the passenger-side airbag when a child or a child seat occupies the front seat. Rivian said that the system in some of its upscale R1T electric pickups may fail to work properly, putting a child in the front seat of an R1T at a greater risk of injury in a collision.

Rivian's service centers will replace the front passenger seats in affected vehicles free of charge. Owners of affected vehicles will receive letters by July 1, the company said. In the meantime, R1T owners can check if their vehicle is affected by entering their vehicle identification number at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall site.