SoftBank plans to keep majority stake after Arm IPO and wants to list the firm as soon as possible

Masayoshi Son speaks during a joint announcement with Toyota Motor to make new venture to develop mobility services in Tokyo in October 2018.

Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank intends to keep a majority stake in U.K. chip designer Arm when it lists the company through an initial public offering.

Masayoshi Son, SoftBank's CEO, confirmed the news Thursday following a report from Bloomberg last month that cited people familiar with the matter.

Son said that SoftBank plans to list Arm as soon as possible, but he added that the company is willing to wait if stock markets continue to be volatile. In February, Son said Arm will likely be listed within the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

The billionaire declined to comment on what valuation he's seeking for Arm, whose energy efficient chip architectures are used in most of the world's smartphones and many other products.

SoftBank was set to sell Arm to U.S. chip giant Nvidia for $40 billion but the deal was scrapped in March amid intense scrutiny from competition regulators in the U.S., Europe, China and the U.K.