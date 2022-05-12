Tax professionals ‘horrified’ by IRS decision to destroy data on 30 million filers

An audit by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed the IRS has tossed data for millions of payers, sparking anger from the tax community.

The material, known as paper-filed information returns in accounting parlance, are sent yearly by employers and financial institutions, and cover taxable activity, such as W-2 forms, with copies sent to taxpayers and the IRS.

The continued inability to process backlogs of paper-filed tax returns contributed to management's decision to destroy an estimated 30 million paper-filed information return documents in March 2021," according to the report.

The IRS backlog, created by years of budget cuts, understaffing, pandemic-related office closures and added duties, is expected to clear by December, according to Commissioner Charles Rettig.

While the report doesn't specify which information returns the agency chucked, the news has triggered angry responses from tax professionals, particularly after another difficult filing season.

"I was horrified when I read the report describing the destruction of paper-filed information returns," said Phyllis Jo Kubey, a New York-based certified financial planner and president of the New York State Society of Enrolled Agents.

CNBC has reached out to the IRS for comment.

Missing information returns can cause a "mismatch" at the IRS, delaying refunds because the agency can't verify details on a taxpayer's returns, she explained.

While the eventual consequences of the decision are unknown, tax professionals have long complained about the stream of automated IRS notices, with limited options to reach the agency.