Treasury yields fall as investors digest hot inflation data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 7 basis points to 2.8407% at 4:25 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 4 basis points lower to 2.9942%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday morning, as investors digested hotter-than-expected inflation data, released in the previous session.

April's consumer price index, released Wednesday, rose 8.3% year-on-year. That was higher than the anticipated 8.1% growth in inflation, but was below March's 8.5% CPI reading.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed back above 3% following the release of the report, but then eased back.

The latest inflation reading supports the Federal Reserve's plans to more aggressively hike interest rates to combat persistent pricing pressures, fueling recession fears.

Bob Parker, investment committee member at Quilvest Wealth Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday that the "risk of the global economy going into recession obviously is still an outside risk."