Biden asks states to use federal money for more cops, mental health programs to fight crime

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event on gun control in the Rose Garden at the White House April 8, 2021 in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden on Friday urged states and cities to use federal funds to invest in more cops, crisis responders and mental-health and substance-abuse programs to curb crime.

The president is expected to speak later in the day and ask local leaders to deploy leftover money from the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus law, to help communities fight crime during the summer months.

Local governments have already used some $10 billion from the federal pandemic aid package to strengthen law enforcement and fund programs that aim to keep neighborhoods safer, senior administration officials told reporters.

The push comes as Biden tries to show an effort to address concerns about crime during a critical election year for his Democratic Party. Fear about crime and violence in the U.S. touched its highest level since 2016 in April, according to a Gallup poll. Some 53% of Americans now say they worry a "great deal" about lawbreaking.

Concerns among city residents have increased the most. More than half, or 58%, of urban respondents now say they worry a "great deal" about crime, up 9 percentage points from 2021.

A dramatic rise in gun violence has likely contributed to those polling trends. The firearm homicide rate in 2020 rose to its highest level in a quarter-century, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.