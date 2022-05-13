Cramer's lightning round: BigCommerce is not a buy

Key Points
- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
Tellurian Inc: "For younger people out there, listen to me. I want you to spend five bucks and buy this."
Loading chart...
BigCommerce Holdings Inc: "I can't play ball on that one."
Loading chart...
Block Inc: "They did a very good job [in their latest quarter]."
Loading chart...
Regal Rexnord Corp: "I'm not backing away, I think it's a good one. I would be a buyer."
Loading chart...
Prologis Inc: "These guys are the right price, you've got to buy."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com