Erdogan says Turkey doesn't support Sweden, Finland joining NATO

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan holds a news conference during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thrown Sweden and Finland's potential NATO membership into doubt, just as both countries are on the cusp of applying to join the alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are following the developments regarding Sweden and Finland, but we don't hold positive views," Erdogan told press in Istanbul on Friday.

NATO ascension for a new member state requires consensus approval from all existing members. Turkey joined NATO in 1952, and has the second-largest military in the 30-member alliance after the United States. Erdogan referenced the Nordic countries' hosting of members of the Kurdish Workers' Party, or PKK, which Turkey considers a terrorist group.

The countries are "home to many terrorist organizations," Erdogan claimed. He also referenced NATO's acceptance of Greece as a member in 1952 as a mistake. Turkey and Greece are longtime rivals and have fought in conflicts against one another even as NATO members.

"As Turkey, we don't want to repeat similar mistakes. Furthermore, Scandinavian countries are guesthouses for terrorist organizations," Erdogan said. "They are even members of the parliament in some countries," he added. "It is not possible for us to be in favor."

Sweden currently has six sitting Kurdish members of parliament, representing the Liberal, Sweden Democrats, Social Democrats and Left Party.

CNBC has reached out to the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministries for comment.

Finland's leaders on Thursday called for NATO membership "without delay" and neighboring Sweden is expected to follow suit, leaving it all but certain that the Scandinavian countries would soon abandon their traditional positions of neutrality toward both NATO and Russia in favor of joining the mutual defense pact.