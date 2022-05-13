CNBC Pro

First Solar jumps as Piper Sandler upgrades the stock, cites strong volume and pricing

thumbnail
Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE
First Solar Inc.
Source: First Solar

Shares of First Solar jumped 5% during premarket trading Friday following an upgrade to overweight by Piper Sandler.

More In Future of Energy

CNBC ProWells Fargo double downgrades Ford and GM, says 2022 could be 'peak profits' for legacy automakers
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProRaymond James upgrades Clean Energy Fuel Corp., says alternative fuels could bounce back
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProAlbemarle pops after Livent breathed new life into lithium rally
Pippa Stevens
Read More