Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — May 13, 2022

It was another incredibly volatile week for stocks. Inflation readings came in hotter than expected on Wednesday, intensifying investor fears over the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb prices by raising interest rates. Despite a bounce back in stocks Friday, all major averages still finished lower this week. The Dow fell more than 2% and notched its seventh straight week of losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.8% on the week, while the S & P 500 slid 2.4%. The broad-based S & P is down about 16% from its high, hovering around bear market territory, defined as down 20% or more from its prior high. The Nasdaq is already in a bear market, down about 26% from the prior high. Under the hood, Consumer Staples was the only sector to squeak out a gain for the week, with all other sectors closing in the red with real estate leading to the downside, followed by financials and information technology. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index moved above the 104 level. Gold pulled back slightly to around the $1,800 level. WTI crude prices are holding at around $110 per barrel. The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back below 3%. Here's a quick look at our Club trades from this past week: Looking back Within the portfolio this past week, we received earnings results from Bausch Health (BHC), Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Disney (DIS). The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report was released Wednesday, pointing to an 8.3% annual increase in prices, higher than the 8.1% expected. Core CPI also came in hotter than expected at 6.2% versus a 6% consensus. On Thursday, the April Producer Price Index (PPI) showed an 11% annual increase, exceeding the 10.7% estimate. Core PPI also came in stronger than expected at 6.9% year over year, versus a 6.5% consensus. Also Thursday, Initial Claims for the week ending May 7 hit 203,000, missing expectations of 194,000. What's ahead Club stocks reporting earnings next week include Walmart (WMT) on Tuesday before the opening bell, and Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Wednesday after the bell. Here are some other earnings reports and economic numbers to watch in the week ahead: Monday, May 16 Before the bell: Weber (WEBR), Tower Semi (TSEM), Wix.com (WIX), Warby Parker (WRBY), Monday.com (MNDY) After the bell: Tencent Music (TME), Take-Two (TTWO), Stratasys (SSYS), Consensus Cloud (CCSI), Global-E (GLBE) Tuesday, May 17 Before the bell: Walmart (WMT), JD.com (JD), Home Depot (HD), Sea Limited (SE), HUYA (HUYA) After the bell: Keysight (KEYS), NextGen Healthcare (NXGN), Doximity (DOCS) 8:30 a.m. EST: Retail Sales 9:15 a.m. EST: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization Wednesday, May 18 Before the bell: Target (TGT), Lowe's (LOW), TJX (TJX), Analog Devices (ADI), DouYu (DOYU), Triumph Group (TGI) After the bell: Cisco Systems (CSCO), GDS Holdings (GDS), Bath & Body Works (BBWI), Synopsys (SNPS) 8:30 a.m. ET: Housing Starts & Building Permits Thursday, May 19 Before the bell: Vipshop (VIPS), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Kohl's (KSS), CAE (CAE), Advanced Drainage (WMS), Eagle Materials (EXP) After the bell: Applied Materials (AMAT), Ross Stores (ROST), VF Corp (VFC), Flowers Food (FLO), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial Jobless Claims 10:00 a.m. ET: Existing Home Sales Friday, May 20 Before the bell: Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH), Deere (DE), Foot Locker (FL)

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2022. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images