For the first time, Japan's SoftBank could spend more on share buybacks than new investments: CLSA

During a recent earnings presentation, SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son (pictured here in 2019) said the company will go into "defense" mode as a result of myriad headwinds that have roiled global markets.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group may for the first time spend more on share buybacks than investments through its landmark Vision Fund as the firm goes into "defense" mode, according to CLSA's Oliver Matthew.

SoftBank on Thursday posted a record $27 billion loss in its Vision Fund as tech stocks have plummeted in recent months.

During an earnings presentation, SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son said the company will go into "defense" mode as a result of myriad headwinds that have roiled global markets, from inflation fears to the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates. An environment of higher interest rates tends to be negative for growth stocks like those in tech as it makes their future earnings appear less attractive.

"I think that the comments yesterday from Masayoshi Son made it very clear we're in defense round two," Matthew, head of Asia consumer at the firm told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

"They started defense round one when they saw Covid they started selling off some of their less core assets. They invested a lot into Vision Fund 2 but now they seem to be into round two of defense where .. they're unsure about how some of those investments are going to be playing out," he said.