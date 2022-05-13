U.S. Treasury prices slip as investors pile back into stocks

U.S. Treasury prices slipped on Friday, seeing yields jump, as investors sold out of government bonds and looked to move back into stock markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note surged 9 basis points to 2.9131% at 4:15 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed 9 basis points to 3.0704%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys



U.S. stock futures jumped in early trading on Friday, with markets seeking to avoid falling into bear territory, after heavy selling in recent days. Throughout the week, investors appear to have rotated out of stocks and into Treasurys in search of a safe haven, as persistently high inflation data has fueled recession fears. Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell said in an interview with Marketplace on Thursday that he couldn't guarantee a "soft landing" for the economy, despite the central bank's efforts to control inflation.