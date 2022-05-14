Burning waste to make energy: How Amazon, American Airlines and Subaru are trying to get out of landfills

In northern California's Stanislaus County, next to a landfill, there's a company managing waste in a very different way: by burning trash instead of burying it. The energy recovery facility run by New Jersey-based Covanta harnesses steam to make enough electricity to power 18,000 homes in the area. A portion of the waste comes from companies including American Airlines, Quest Diagnostics, Sunny Delight and Subaru. "When a major car manufacturer like Subaru says they're zero landfill, they have done the reduce, the reuse, recycle, and what's leftover they send to a facility like a waste-to-energy facility," said Paul Gilman, chief sustainability officer for Covanta, which has more than 40 sites across the globe. Major retailers like Amazon also use this combustion method to dispose of returns they deem unfit to recycle, resell, or donate. Amazon told CNBC that it sends some returns to energy recovery as a "last resort," though the company declined to say which facilities it uses. Covanta said it doesn't handle Amazon returns. About 10% of the 270,000 tons of waste Covanta burns at its plant in Crows Landing, California, a two-hour drive east from San Francisco, comes from companies. The rest mostly comes from waste collection in nearby municipalities. Corporations account for "the fastest growing part of the business," Gilman said, as an increasing number of companies try to reduce their environmental footprint. In Covanta's energy recovery facility, waste is burned at temperatures around 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. There are 21 miles of pipes around the combustor, where the intense heat converts water into steam that turns a turbine, which powers a generator. The process also creates carbon and toxic ash, but unlike landfills, it doesn't emit any methane. The U.S. is one of the most wasteful developed countries in the world. Of the record 292 million tons of waste generated by Americans each year, more than half is landfilled, about a third is recycled, and 12% is incinerated at waste-to-energy facilities, according to the World Bank. Online commerce poses a particular problem. Not only are internet purchases breaking records in terms of volume, but roughly 20% of items get returned, which is a higher number than for in-store purchases. Returns solutions provider Optoro says U.S. returns generate an estimated 5.8 billion pounds of landfill waste each year. Amazon told CNBC it sends no items to landfills. "There are a number of items that we can't recover or are not recyclable, for reasons such as legal reasons, or reasons for, you know, hygienic reasons, or even product damage," said Cherris Armour, Amazon's head of North American returns. "In those cases, we do pursue energy recovery for those items."

The claw picks up about seven tons of garbage and dumps it into the boiler, where it's burned to make energy at the Stanislaus County waste-to-energy plant on April 13, 2022. Katie Schoolov

Keeping growing waste out of landfills

Covanta chief sustainability officer Paul Gilman stands in front of the Stanislaus County switchyard on April 13, 2022, where the incineration of waste generates enough electricity to power 18,000 homes in the area. Katie Schoolov

Carefully monitored emissions and toxic ash

Covanta's public data shows emissions coming out of the stack in its northern California facility are far below U.S. federal standards. That's because Covanta cleans toxins out of its combustion gasses using an intense filtration process, with activated carbon and limestone "scrubbers." "The air pollution control systems, they weren't present on old-fashioned incinerators, the object of a lot of people's ire," Gilman said. The EPA estimates that for every megawatt-hour of electricity generated, waste-to-energy emits an average of just over half a metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent gasses. Landfills emit six times that, and coal plants emit nearly double. Dioxin and mercury are some of the most dangerous emissions that concern critics of the process. GAIA points to facilities like one in the Netherlands, which regulators found was emitting so much dioxin it was contaminating grass and chicken eggs in the surrounding area. "Despite the air pollution control equipment and the monitoring, there are still a lot of toxins in that smoke plume, from particulates to heavy metals, lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium," Tangri said. "Here in the U.S., our monitoring systems and our standards are much lower than in Europe." But other scientists say air pollution technology has come so far in the last two decades that most common toxins have largely been eliminated. "The amount of dioxin that's emitted from all waste-to-energy facilities in one year is less than a fraction of what gets formed from forest fires," Castaldi said. Still, the incineration process does produce a lot of toxic ash, which Covanta tests regularly to make sure hazardous materials aren't able to leach out. "Happily, we've always passed our tests," Gilman said. In Europe, facilities separate the more toxic "fly ash" and use the safer "bottom ash" to make things like concrete for road construction. In the U.S., the fly and bottom ash are usually mixed together, making it too toxic to be reused, so it's buried in a monofill on site. "There's probably more municipal solid waste ash that we can use, but because of the negative connotation, I just don't see that occurring," said Thorneloe of the EPA.

'Arguing for last place'