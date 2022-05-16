CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Monday — McDonald's is leaving Russia, China lockdowns slam tech

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
A logo of the McDonald's restaurant is seen in the window with a reflection of Kremlin's tower in central Moscow, Russia March 9, 2022.
Maxim Shemetov | Reuters

What  I am looking at May 16, 2022

  • Covid lockdowns in China keep crushing the world's tech. China's industrial production and consumer spending lowest since the start of the pandemic. JPMorgan analyst Matt Boss crushes retail. Big week for big box stores. McDonald's (MCD) said it will sell its business in Russia to a local buyer. It has more than 800 restaurants and 62,000 employees in Russia. Wheat prices at record high. Nucor (NUE) to buy Overhead Doors from KKR for $3 billion ... 13 times trailing EBITDA.

