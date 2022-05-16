Cramer's lightning round: I want to buy more Marvell Technology

Loading chart...

Marvell Technology Inc: "They are the best when it comes to 5G, the best in high-performance computing. But remember, those things have fallen out of favor right now. ... I'd like to buy more [for the Charitable Trust.] That's the way to go."

Stem Inc: "It got very, very high. We moved away from companies that don't make money. ... We're not recommending stocks that don't [make] money."

AbCellera Biologics Inc: "They do make money, and I will give them that, although it's not exciting when you've got so many great companies like Pfizer that make a lot of money and are inexpensive."

Starwood Property Trust Inc: "I would own that. ... This is a very profitable company with a very good yield and a very good manager."

