Dan Loeb's hedge fund bailed out of major tech and media stocks in the first quarter

Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb sold off huge amounts of stock in technology and media companies during the first quarter, according to a new securities filing. Loeb's Third Point fund closed out major positions in Google-parent Alphabet and Walt Disney . The fund also sold more than 90% of its shares in Amazon and nearly 70% of its position in Microsoft . All four had been major positions, valued between $300 million and $800 million at the end of December. The filing does not show when exactly the trades were made, but the moves came during a rough first quarter for Wall Street, and tech stocks in particular. Some other notable exits for Loeb included Upstart Holdings and Expedia , which were worth $605 million and $236 million respectively at the end of December. Third Point also left a position in Comcast , the parent company of NBCUniversal, which was worth just over $100 million at the end of December. Outside of tech and media, Loeb also closed positions in RH and Burlington Stores . The fund did pick up some stocks tied to economic growth. Third Point initiated positions in railroad company CSX and Alcoa , worth more than $200 million each, as well as a position in fertilizer maker Mosaic , worth about $85 million. The fund also increased its position in natural gas company EQT . Here are the fund's top holdings as of March 31. The top holding at the end of first quarter was software company SentinelOne . However, Loeb has since sold some about 6% of his shares in that company, according to other securities filings. Shares of Sentinel have fallen more than 50% year to date.