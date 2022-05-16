Lebanon voters deal blow to Hezbollah allies in first election since economic meltdown

Lebanon has voted in the country's first parliamentary elections since its economic meltdown in 2019 and the Beirut port blast the following year.

Dealing a major blow to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, preliminary results from Sunday show the party lost seats in areas long held by their allies in the south of the small Mediterranean nation.

"People have spoken, and they said: 'We are against Hezbollah, against the establishment, and this is what we want'." Laury Haytayan, the leader of opposition party Taqaddom, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Monday.

"Today, we see that we have 11 MPs [members of Parliament] that are from civil society, or new established political parties, plus the traditional opposition, so we have a big bloc in the Parliament that is going to take action," Haytayan added.

Lebanon, a nation of nearly 7 million, is home to 18 different religious communities. Because of this, its unique but widely criticized consensus government rests on a power-sharing structure whereby the prime minister, president and speaker of the house must come from the country's three largest religious groups: Sunni, Maronite Christian and Shiite, respectively.

Final results for the makeup of Lebanon's 128-seat Parliament have still yet to be determined, but gains have been reported for Lebanese Forces, a Christian group opposed to Hezbollah. The party, led by Samir Geagea won at least 20 seats, dethroning the Free Patriotic Movement, a Hezbollah ally, as the country's biggest Christian party in Parliament.

At least 11 seats are expected to go to reform politicians, part of independent lists aiming to unseat the political elite. However, more established parties will still likely maintain a grip on the country. The economic crisis has encouraged many voters to cast ballots against traditional parties, who the U.N. blame for the country's "deliberate depression."

The win for Lebanon's opposition groups are "quite significant," Karim Bitar, associate professor of international relations at Saint Joseph University in Beirut, told CNBC on Monday.