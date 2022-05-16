CNBC Pro

Want to beat the market volatility? A fund manager explains how

Abigail Ng@abigailngwy
CNBC Pro Talks: Where one fund manager is putting his money during the market madness
Jordan Cvetanovski of Pella Funds Management names the companies to own in uncertain times, some of which did well during the global financial crisis and Covid.

