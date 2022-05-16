Here are the top holdings of Chase Coleman's struggling hedge fund Tiger Global

Chase Coleman is having a rough year. His hedge fund, Tiger Global, added to a number of tech holdings, including Snowflake , Carvana and Sea , in the first quarter before the sell-off got even uglier, according to a regulatory filing. Coleman's growth-focused flagship fund at Tiger Global tumbled 15% in April, pushing its 2022 rout to 44% and wiping out nearly all of its gains since 2019, Bloomberg News previously reported. Here are his top 10 holdings at the end of the first quarter. The tech sector, especially unprofitable firms and richly valued software names, has taken a beating lately in the face of rising rates. Those sharp declines in tech have pushed the Nasdaq Composite down more than 25% year to date and off nearly 28% from its all-time high. Carvana shares have tumbled a whopping 83% this year, while Snowflake is down more than 55%. Sea has fallen 68% in 2022, and CrowdStrike is down nearly 29%.