CNBC Pro

UBS upgrades this regional bank, saying it's trading at a heavy discount if there's no recession

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProPiper Sandler upgrades SoFi, says pummeled fintech can rebound by nearly 50% on earnings momentum
Samantha Subin17 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Ford, UPS, Tesla and more
Hannah Miao
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley upgrades Ford, says parts of the automaker's business are underestimated
Hannah Miao
Read More