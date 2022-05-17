House Democrats to hold hearings on baby formula crisis, introduce bill to beef up FDA inspections

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., left, the House Appropriations Committee chair, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., confer during a news conference on the House Democrats $28 million emergency spending bill to address the shortage of infant formula in the United States, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

House Democrats will hold hearings on the baby formula shortage in the U.S., and move to pass legislation to increase Food and Drug Administration inspection staff to ensure that imported products are safe for infants to consume.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, introduced legislation on Tuesday that would provide the FDA with $28 million in emergency funding to ramp up inspections at baby formula plants around the world.

The FDA is increasing baby formula imports from other countries to help ease the shortage. It stems in part from the closure of Abbott Nutrition's plant in Sturgis, Michigan, due to bacterial contamination at the facility. The U.S. normally produces 98% of the infant formula that Americans buy, and four manufacturers — Abbott, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestle USA and Perrigo — control 90% of the domestic market.

To sell formula in the U.S., foreign companies are required to submit applications to the FDA, which would then review whether their products are safe and nutritious for infants.

However, DeLauro said the FDA told her that it only has nine people to inspect domestic formula plants, along with seven facilities in Europe and two in Mexico. The FDA could eventually have to inspect more plants if it approves additional submissions to sell formula.

"Those facilities have to be inspected. FDA does not have the adequate inspection force to be able to do that and to do it in a timely way," DeLauro, D-Conn., told reporters during a news conference Tuesday. The legislation also includes funding for supply chain monitoring and money to root out fraud, she said.

DeLauro said House Democrats are also considering legislation that would strengthen the FDA's authority to hold companies accountable. The drug regulator does not have the power to order manufacturers to recall unsafe products. It can only recommend a recall when it finds safety issues.

"The FDA has no power to recall. We say recall, but it really is a moral suasion issue," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said at the news conference.