Biden travels to Buffalo to grieve shooting victims, condemn racial violence

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 15, 2022.

President Joe Biden is in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to console the families of victims of a mass shooting this weekend where a lone white gunman targeted a Black community in the latest example of racist violence that the president's campaign promised to quell in the months ahead of the 2020 election.

Biden will spend much the day in western New York state, where law enforcement officials say Payton Gendron, 18, committed an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" when he shot 13 people with a semi-automatic rifle at the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday. Ten people were killed.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday morning that the president and first lady Jill Biden plan to "pay their respects to the lives lost in Saturday's tragic shooting" and meet with local law enforcement and first responders.

She added that the Bidens plan to visit a Tops Market memorial to offer his respects and deliver remarks at a community center in the early afternoon.

U.S. Senators from New York Chuck Schumer, the Majority Leader, and Kirsten Gillibrand joined the president on Air Force One and are expected to offer their own sympathies to victims' families. Schumer and Gillibrand are both Democrats.

Jean-Pierre, speaking aboard Air Force One, said that the president plans to use his speech, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, to denounce racial prejudice and urge Congress to pass new measures to reduce gun crime and domestic terrorism.