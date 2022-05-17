Elon Musk blasts Joe Biden, says he has 'has failed to get much done'

Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk blasted Joe Biden during an interview this week, saying the president is someone who just reads a teleprompter and that his administration has failed to get much done.

"It's hard to tell what Biden is doing to be totally frank," Musk said on a podcast recorded Monday evening during the All-In Summit with Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks and David Friedberg.

"The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter. The path to power is the path to the teleprompter. I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it's going to be like Anchorman," Musk added, referring to the 2004 film about a news anchor who will read anything written on the teleprompter even if it ruins his career.

Musk, who says he has overwhelmingly voted for Democrats, has repeatedly criticized the president. He has seemed to be irritated by the fact that Biden has hosted several electric vehicle makers at the White House, but has excluded Tesla. In an email to CNBC in February, Musk accused Biden of ignoring Tesla in favor of legacy automakers. At one point Musk, in a tweet, called Biden a "damp sock puppet in human form."

CNBC reported in March that Biden and his team were aggravated with Musk's criticism.

"This administration, it doesn't seem to get a lot done," Musk added. "The Trump administration, leaving Trump aside, there were a lot of people in the administration who were effective at getting things done. This administration seems to not have the drive to just get s*** done. That's my impression."

Fellow billionaire, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, has also criticized Biden and his administration in recent days, specifically on how it has tried to handle inflation.

A White House spokesperson was not immediately available for comment on Musk's remarks.