A huge tidal power testing facility is looking to simulate decades of harsh sea conditions

An image of the £4.6 million FastBlade facility. Scotland has a long association with North Sea oil and gas production, but in recent years it's also become a hub for companies and projects focused on tidal power and marine energy in general.

A £4.6 million ($5.64 million) facility that can test tidal turbine blades under strenuous conditions has been officially opened, with those behind it hoping it will accelerate the development of marine energy technology and lower costs.

In a statement at the end of last week, the University of Edinburgh said the site was the "world's first rapid testing facility for tidal turbine blades."

It added that the FastBlade facility would use a 75 metric ton reaction frame that was able to apply "powerful forces on turbine blades more than 50 feet long."

FastBlade is a partnership between aerospace firm Babcock International and the university that's backed by a grant of £1.8 million from the U.K. government. The testing center is located in the town of Rosyth.

Tests on blades, the university said, would be undertaken "using a system of powerful hydraulic cylinders, which, in less than three months, can simulate the stresses placed on the structures during two decades at sea."

Conchúr Ó Brádaigh, who is head of the university's school of engineering, said FastBlade would be "the world's first dedicated fatigue test facility for tidal turbine blades."

He went on to state it would also "help maintain the globally leading position of Scottish tidal turbine developers in the race to find sources of clean and secure power."

The University of Edinburgh said the FastBlade technology could also be harnessed to test wing components for aircraft and lightweight bridge sections.