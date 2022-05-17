Jim Cramer crushes Walmart management — 'It's embarrassing'

Jim Cramer ripped into Walmart' s management Tuesday after the retail behemoth r eported quarterly profits that were worse than expected and reduced its full-year earnings guidance. "This was a terrible quarter," he said on "Squawk Box." "Inventories bad. Sales bad. Execution terrible. Really is a suboptimal situation. ... The execution here is so poor, it's embarrassing." Cramer said while all U.S. retailers are having to navigate inflationary pressures, he believes others such as Club holding Costco were able to perform better than Walmart. "When you see disparities like this, that's because one company is doing better than the other," Cramer said, adding later: "This should be a big soul-searching moment for Walmart. They need that." Shares of Walmart, a Club name, dropped more than 8% Tuesday following the results to trade around $135.60 apiece. The stock has the third-smallest weighing in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio at 1.26% based on Monday's closing price. Cramer noted that in March, the Club made several sales of Walmart shares at higher stock prices than Tuesday's early morning action. The stock was trading just north of $144 per share in each of those March transactions. The CNBC Investing Club will publish an in-depth analysis of Walmart's quarterly results later Tuesday morning. Check back later to read. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long WMT and COST. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A shopper carries a bag outside a Walmart store in San Leandro, California, on Thursday, May 13, 2021. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images