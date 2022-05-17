CNBC Pro

JPMorgan picks China stocks to play Beijing's infrastructure boost

thumbnail
Evelyn Cheng@chengevelyn
WATCH LIVE
China has revealed new plans for building up cities, which JPMorgan analysts expect can boost some infrastructure stocks. Pictured here is a relatively new expressway in a rural part of southwestern China in 2021.
Costfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images

China has announced big plans to build up more cities, and JPMorgan analysts say it's time to buy some infrastructure stocks.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJPMorgan upgrades Cigna, says insurer is undervalued and pays nice dividend
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProBank of America says it's time to buy this electric vehicle stock as sales improve
Samantha Subinan hour ago
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, SoFi, Target, Netflix, Boeing, Cigna, Nio & more
Michael Bloom
Read More