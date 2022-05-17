Mastercard launches tech that lets you pay with your face or hand

Mastercard is piloting new technology that lets shoppers make payments with just their face or hand.

The company on Tuesday launched a program for retailers to offer biometric payment methods, like facial recognition and fingerprint scanning. At checkout, users will be able to authenticate their payment by showing their face or the palm of their hand instead of swiping their card.

The program has already gone live in five St Marche grocery stores in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Mastercard says it plans to roll it out globally later this year.

"All the research that we've done has told us that consumers love biometrics," Ajay Bhalla, Mastercard's president of cyber and intelligence, told CNBC.

"They want making a payment at a store to be as convenient as opening their phone."

About 1.4 billion people are expected to use facial recognition technology to authenticate a payment by 2025, more than doubling from 671 million in 2020, according to a forecast from Juniper Research.