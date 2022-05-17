CNBC Pro

Maverick Capital increases bets on Carvana, Uber and Snowflake in the first quarter

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProViking Global builds on Amazon position, dumps FedEx and Tesla in active first quarter
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProWhat may be behind Buffett's surprising deep value bet on Citigroup
Hugh Son2 hours ago
CNBC ProLone Pine bet big on tech in the first quarter and jumped back into Block
Tanaya Macheel3 hours ago
Read More