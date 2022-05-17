Twitter loses three more senior employees ahead of Musk deal

The official profile of Elon Musk on the social network Twitter.

Three more senior employees are leaving Twitter ahead of Elon Musk's anticipated buyout, CNBC confirmed Tuesday.

Ilya Brown, vice president of product management; Katrina Lane, vice president of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science are all departing from the company.

The departures come after head of consumer Kayvon Beykpour and revenue product lead Bruce Falck said they were leaving the company. In a series of tweets, Beykpour said it was not his decision to leave Twitter. The social media company also said it was pausing most hiring and pull back non-labor costs.

A Twitter spokesperson said the three are leaving the company for new opportunities. Bloomberg first reported the exits.

Twitter accepted Musk's offer to buy the company for $54.20 per share on April 25. Musk told banks in raising money for the deal he would cut executive and board pay and push the company to lower other costs, Reuters previously reported.

