WHO calls for probe into more than 200 Russian attacks on health facilities in Ukraine

CHERNIHIV, UKRAINE - MAY 09: A healthcare professional searches for medicines and medical equipment in a destroyed hospital as Russian attacks continue in Chernihiv, Ukraine on May 09, 2022. Patients are treated in additional buildings as health services are disrupted due to the destroyed hospitals. (Photo by Abdullah Unver/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The World Health Organization on Tuesday called for investigations into Russian attacks on health-care facilities and ambulances in Ukraine.

The global health agency has documented 226 attacks since Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe. At least 75 people died and 49 were injured in the attacks, he said.

"These attacks are not justified and they are never OK. And they must be investigated," Kluge said during a press briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv.

The WHO will contribute to any investigation that takes place in the future, Kluge added.

His remarks come on the 83rd day of Russia's invasion, which has caused thousands of civilian deaths and injuries in Ukraine, including children. Unprovoked attacks on health-care facilities and ambulances have climbed as the war drags on.

The latest figure more than doubles the 100 attacks verified by the WHO over a month ago.