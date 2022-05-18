Climate change has made India’s heat wave 100 times more likely, UK weather service says

A farmer pours water on himself while working at a wheat farm in the Ludhiana district of Punjab, India, on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The blistering heat wave in northwest India and Pakistan was made over 100 times more likely because of human-caused climate change, according to a new study published Wednesday by the United Kingdom's national weather service.

The extreme temperatures, which began in March, have already set records in the region and have forced millions of people to change how they work and live. India experienced its highest March temperatures and third-highest April temperatures in 122 years of records, and Pakistan has experienced its hottest April on record.

The U.K. Met Office study estimated how climate change was increasing the chances of such heat events, using the region's record-breaking heat event in April and May of 2010 as a benchmark.

Without accounting for climate change, the probability of exceeding a heat event like the one that occurred in 2010 would only be expected once every 312 years, according to the study. But accounting for the current effects of climate change, such record-breaking temperatures are now expected every 3.1 years. By the end of the century, the chances could increase to every 1.15 years, the study cautioned.

"Spells of heat have always been a feature of the region's pre-monsoon climate during April and May," said Nikos Christidis, the lead researcher of the study. "However, our study shows that climate change is driving the heat intensity of these spells."