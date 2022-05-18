It's now cheaper to switch from coal to renewables instead of coal to gas, report shows

Power workers inspect photovoltaic power generation facilities at a 35-MEGAwatt "fish-light complementary" photovoltaic power station in Binhai New Area, Haian City, East China's Jiangsu Province, on March 15, 2022.

Record-high coal and gas prices have been pushing prices higher for consumers and businesses alike, but there could be a silver lining.

According to the findings of climate analytics firm TransitionZero, it is now cheaper to switch from coal to clean energy, compared to switching from coal to gas — thanks to the falling cost of renewables and battery storage, coupled with the rising volatility of gas prices.

"The carbon price needed to incentivize the switch from coal generation to renewable energy for storage has dipped to a negative price," said Jacqueline Tao, an analyst at TransitionZero.

"So essentially that means that you can actually switch to renewables at a cost saving," she told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday.

The report claims that the global average cost of switching from coal to renewable energy has plunged by 99% since 2010, compared to switching from coal to gas.

Using its Coal to Clean Carbon Price Index — or C3PI project — the company measured the carbon price level it takes to motivate 25 countries to switch fuels, from existing coal to renewables such as new onshore wind or solar photovoltaics plus battery.