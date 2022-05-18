Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Vertex Energy is going higher

Krystal Hur@kryshur
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Veru Inc: "The stock is up a great deal. ... We caught it much lower."

Golden Ocean Group Ltd: "You cannot afford to stick around, even though the yield's good."

Vertex Energy Inc: "That stock is going higher."

BioNTech SE: "I like BioNTech."

