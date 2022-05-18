CNBC Pro

Goldman says Visa and Mastercard can rally more than 30% as they navigate surging inflation

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley names 5 cheap global stocks — and gives all at least 20% upside
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Rivian, Amazon, Apple, AMD, Maxar, Fisker & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProBank of America downgrades space stock Maxar, sees 14% downside
Hannah Miao
Read More