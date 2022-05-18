'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli released from federal prison and into New York halfway house

Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli departs the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, August 3, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Notorious "Pharma bro" fraudster Martin Shkreli was released from a federal prison in Pennsylvania on Wednesday and into a U.S. Bureau of Prisons halfway house at an undisclosed location in New York to complete the rest of his criminal sentence, his lawyer said.

In a throwback to the days when Shkreli was one of the most prominent trolls on Twitter, a friend of his tweeted a photo of them together smiling in a car after his release, with the caption: "Picked up this guy hitchhiking. Says he's famous."

His friend was wearing a t-shirt featuring a photo of Shkreli smirking during testimony before Congress, with the words, "Free Shkreli" underneath it.

"Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison," Shkreli wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday, referring to his ban from Twitter, which dates to his harassment of a female journalist in 2017.

Shkreli, a 39-year-old New York City resident who was convicted of securities fraud in 2017, previously was due to be released from the Allenwood low-security federal correctional institution on Sept. 14.

Shkreli was sentenced to 7 years in prison in March 2018. His release slightly more than four years after that sentencing reflects the credit he received for good behavior in prison, and for completing education and rehabilitation programs while locked up.

It also reflects the fact that Shkreli already had spent nearly six months in jail before he was sentenced. A federal judge revoked his release bond in September 2017, two months after his conviction, after he offered Facebook followers a $5,000 bounty for samples of Hillary Clinton's hair.