CNBC Pro

Novogratz says UST was a 'big idea that failed' after collapse, but he's still confident in crypto

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Tuesday: Pros pick their favorite energy names and compare retailer earnings
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProMaverick Capital increases bets on Carvana, Uber and Snowflake in the first quarter
Yun Li
CNBC ProViking Global builds on Amazon position, dumps FedEx and Tesla in active first quarter
Jesse Pound
Read More