Rising inflation has made people feel anxious and overwhelmed. Here are some ways to cope

A woman pushes a shopping cart through the grocery aisle at Target in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 16, 2022, as Americans brace for summer sticker shock as inflation continues to grow. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

Many Americans feel anxious about money, especially when inflation is high, interest rates are rising and markets are whiplashing. More than 40% of U.S. adults said that money concerns have a negative impact on their mental health, according to a recent survey from Bankrate. Of those who said money took a toll, most cited feeling stressed, anxious and overwhelmed. "When individuals suffer money challenges or they're working through money issues, there's tremendous potential for stress," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. More from Invest in You:

Companies are betting perks will help them in 'Great Reshuffle' A primary concern for many households now is high inflation, which has hit most major expenses and outpaced wage gains. Here's what financial experts say can help. How to manage anxiety When faced with difficult financial environments, it's important to consider what is within your control and what isn't, according to Preston Cherry, a certified financial planner, certified financial therapist and founder of Concurrent Financial Planning in Omaha, Nebraska. "We can't control things like inflation, war, market cycles or economic cycles — those things are going to happen," he said. "Uncertainty is certain."

Knowing that can help people take some of the blame and shame for financial strife off themselves and better process what's happening in the environment, he said. "That allows thinking about what we can do about it to make it through," he said. What money adjustments to make One of the issues people face with inflation currently hitting so many sectors is that it's unavoidable, said Jason Steeno, president at CoreCap Advisors & CoreCap Investments in Southfield, Michigan. "It's almost a grin-and-bear-it type of situation," he said. To ensure you aren't consistently overspending, however, now is a good time to check that your monthly budget is sufficient to meet your needs, according to Katie Nixon, executive vice president and chief investment officer for the wealth management business at Northern Trust. "It's always a healthy thing to do but more so given the inflationary pressures," she said. "You have to make sure that your budget accommodates the fact that your needs have gotten more expensive."