Shares of Shopee-owner Sea surge 14% after stronger-than-expected revenue

Singapore, Singapore - 2021: A large Shopee logo at the entrance to the e-commerce platform's headquarters at Science Park. (Exact photography date unknown due to incorrect camera settings)

Shares of Southeast Asia's e-commerce and gaming firm Sea Group popped after its first-quarter revenue beat analysts' expectations on Tuesday.

Sea's U.S.-listed shares rose 14% to close at $80.21 after the of Singapore-based internet firm reported revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations in the first quarter this year.

Here's how the New York Stock Exchange-listed company did in the January to March period:

Revenue: $2.9 billion vs. $2.76 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$2.9 billion vs. $2.76 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Net Loss: $580.1 billion vs. $722 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Sea's revenue rose by 64.4% from the same period a year earlier, but fell around 9.5% from the $3.2 billion it made in revenue in the previous quarter, a sign that after two years of pandemic-driven sales, growth is starting to plateau.

It's online shopping platform Shopee and gaming arm Garena grew more slowly as countries opened up.

The company warned that inflation and supply chain disruptions could affect business, even as it continues to be loss-making.

"As we enter a new period, we recognize that the current macro trend and uncertainties could affect our region and world in the near term," said Forrest Li, Sea's chief executive officer and co-founder during the earnings call.

Both Shopee and Garena, Sea's two main money-making divisions, faced lower revenues compared to the previous quarter.