Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cisco, Bath & Body Works, Synopsys

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Cisco Systems — Shares of the networking company sank nearly 13% after hours as the company forecast a surprising decline in revenue for the current quarter. Cisco also missed revenue expectations in its fiscal third quarter. The company posted an adjusted profit of 87 cents per share versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 86 cents per share.

Bath & Body Works — The retailer saw shares fall more than 5% in extended trading after forecasting lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Bath & Body Works did, however, beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter. The company posted earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $1.45 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $1.43 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Synopsys — The software stock rose 4% in after-hours trading after the company reported an earnings beat. The company posted an adjusted quarterly profit of $2.50 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting a profit of $2.37 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.