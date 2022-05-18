CNBC Pro

Stocks set to test lows, driven by mounting worries about the economy and corporate profits

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO10:23
CNBC ProApple, Caterpillar, and Target are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers May 18
Alison Conklinan hour ago
CNBC ProHere are some hedge funds that foresaw the tech fallout. And some that didn't
Yun Li5 hours ago
CNBC ProThese stocks are expanding margins as other companies struggle with rising costs
Tanaya Macheel
Read More