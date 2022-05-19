Apple reportedly showed off its mixed reality headset to board of directors

Apple's board of directors previewed its mixed-reality headset last week, according to Bloomberg, suggesting that Apple's next major new product category could launch soon.

For Apple, the launch of a exciting new product category could open up new markets and potentially re-create the world-changing 2007 introduction of the iPhone. But if its headset is poorly received, it could renew concerns about Apple's product vision and execution.

Apple's last major new product category was the Apple Watch, which was previewed in the fall of 2014 and released in 2015.

Bloomberg describes the device as a mixed reality headset, explaining that it will use cameras on the exterior of the device to stream images of the outside world to high-resolution displays on the inside of the virtual reality headset, a technique called "pass-through" augmented reality.