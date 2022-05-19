Cramer's lightning round: I am fine with Cloudflare

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
SoFi Technologies Inc: "I think it's [at a] bottom here. I really do."
PLBY Group Inc: "This company's losing money. ... I don't want to touch money losers."
DraftKings Holdings Inc: "I know if California and Florida come on, you're going to say why not buy it at $14, but there's a lot of capacity in that industry."
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I can not have them hurt our viewers anymore."
Cloudflare Inc: "The business is very good. ... I am fine with Cloudflare."
