Cramer's lightning round: I am fine with Cloudflare

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I think it's [at a] bottom here. I really do."

PLBY Group Inc: "This company's losing money. ... I don't want to touch money losers."

DraftKings Holdings Inc: "I know if California and Florida come on, you're going to say why not buy it at $14, but there's a lot of capacity in that industry."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I can not have them hurt our viewers anymore."

