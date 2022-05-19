CNBC Pro

Goldman's investor guide to a recession shows stocks could fall another 11% to 18%

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProU.S. stocks could fall another 15% as earnings falter, strategist says
Elliot Smith2 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO03:43
CNBC ProStrategist says Wall Street sell-off is a 'warning to markets'
2 hours ago
CNBC ProFund manager likes this automaker — and it’s not Tesla
Zavier Ong
Read More