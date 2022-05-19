Jan. 6 panel seeks information from GOP Rep. Loudermilk about Capitol tour he led day before Trump riot

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., attends a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Rayburn Building titled "Financial Industry Regulation: the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency," on June 13, 2018.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot is asking GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia about a tour he led of the Capitol complex a day before it was overrun by a mob of Trump supporters, saying they're looking into reports of protestors who scoped out the building ahead of the riot.

The Jan. 6 panel also noted in a letter Thursday to Loudermilk that Republicans on the Committee on House Administration — "of which you are a member" — claimed to have reviewed security video footage of the days leading up to the riot and found "there were no tours, no large groups, no one with [Make America Great Again] hats on."

"However, the Select Committee's review of evidence directly contradicts that denial," said the letter from the Jan. 6 panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and its vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

"Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee's possession, we believe you have information

regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021," the letter said.

On the heels of the riot, members of Congress had urged law-enforcement officials to investigate reports of so-called reconnaissance tours of the Capitol after weeks of false claims by former President Donald Trump that he was swindled out of re-election because of widespread ballot fraud.

"Public reporting and witness accounts indicate some individuals and groups engaged in

efforts to gather information about the layout of the U.S. Capitol, as well as the House and Senate

office buildings, in advance of" the riot, the letter noted.

Loudermilk's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter, which seeks the congressman's voluntary cooperation with its probe.