EV maker Lucid to accelerate plans with its Saudi Arabia factory, its first outside the U.S.

U.S. electric vehicle maker Lucid Group will set up its first overseas factory in Saudi Arabia, the company has announced.

The manufacturing facility will be able to produce 155,000 vehicles a year, and will initially serve the local market, the luxury car maker said in a press release Wednesday. The vehicles will later be exported to global markets.

Lucid's factory in Arizona can produce 350,000 units a year.

"That means we can accelerate plans to produce half a million cars a year from what was going to be 2030, to mid decade," CEO Peter Rawlinson told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. "And that's really important because the planet can't wait."

The ongoing energy crisis "really just fuels the transition to battery electric vehicles," said Rawlinson.

"The demand is now multiplying," he said.