Only two Asia-Pacific markets are in positive territory so far this year

As of the Wednesday market close, Singapore's Straits Times index is in first place regionally, having risen 3.25% year-to-date.

There are only two major indexes across Asia-Pacific that are in positive territory so far in 2022, and both of them are in Southeast Asia.

In a note published Thursday, Morgan Stanley equity analysts Wilson Ng and Derek Chang said Singapore stocks are a "safe haven amid choppy global markets."

"Global markets are grappling with growth moderation as fiscal stimulus rolls off, rising interest rates as central banks tighten monetary policy, and higher inflation driven by supply shocks created by events in Ukraine and China," said Ng and Chang.

"Despite an uncertain global outlook, Singapore's macro conditions appear relatively robust. GDP growth is set to decelerate, but to still above-trend levels thanks to reopening progress this year," they said.

Indonesia's Jakarta Composite is in second place regionally, with 3.22% year-to-date gains.