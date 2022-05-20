CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Friday — China's $5.3 trillion boost, beats by Palo Alto, Deere

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Since March, mainland China has struggled to contain its worst Covid outbreak in two years. Notably, the metropolis of Shanghai, pictured here on May 18, only started this week to begin discussing resumption of normal activity — with a goal of mid-June.
Hector Retamal | Afp | Getty Images

What I am looking at May 20, 2022

  • China plans to pump $5.3 trillion into its economy this year to bolster growth, according to a Bloomberg report. That's roughly one third of the country's $17 trillion economy.
  • Applied Materials (AMAT) price target lowered to $132 from $153 at Piper Sandler after the chipmaker posted quarterly results that missed analyst estimates. Management cut guidance as supply chain issues worsened due to Covid lockdowns in China.

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubA major slide in this tech stock allows us to be buyers again
Jeff Marks34 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat 'demand destruction' means and how it fits into our investment strategy
Zev Fima2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: Here's how much each company in our portfolio is exposed to China
Jeff Marks38 min ago
Read More