What Cramer is watching Friday — China's $5.3 trillion boost, beats by Palo Alto, Deere

Since March, mainland China has struggled to contain its worst Covid outbreak in two years. Notably, the metropolis of Shanghai, pictured here on May 18, only started this week to begin discussing resumption of normal activity — with a goal of mid-June.
Hector Retamal | Afp | Getty Images
What I am looking at May 20, 2022
- China plans to pump $5.3 trillion into its economy this year to bolster growth, according to a Bloomberg report. That's roughly one third of the country's $17 trillion economy.
- Applied Materials (AMAT) price target lowered to $132 from $153 at Piper Sandler after the chipmaker posted quarterly results that missed analyst estimates. Management cut guidance as supply chain issues worsened due to Covid lockdowns in China.